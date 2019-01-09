I will defeat APC, PDP- Moghalu

By EricJames Ochigbo

Prof. Kingsley Moghalu, the presidential candidate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) says he would defeat the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Feb. 16 presidential poll.

Moghalu, at a town hall meeting tagged ‘The Candidates’ organised by the MacArthur Foundation in collaboration with NTA and DARIA media in Abuja, expressed confidence that he would emerge president.

He said that Nigerians were “tired of recycled politicians’’ and that the Peoples Democraric Party (PDP) was not an option.

“We will defeat President Muhammadu Buhari and the reason is very simple, Nigerians are tired of recycled politicians and the PDP is not an option.

“Going for the PDP from the APC is like jumping from frying pan to fire,’’ he added.

Moghalu said when elected, his administration would tackle root cause of corruption which is the broken value system in the country.

According to him, no matter what we do, as long as we do not have a philosophical foundation, we cannot make progress.

The candidate said that when elected, he would introduce the teaching of ethics in schools and ensure transparency in the budgetary system and the process of awarding of contracts.

Moghalu, a former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) said that he would ensure forensic checks in the process to enhance transparency.

On corruption, Moghalu said that if anybody commits a crime, the law must take its cause irrespective of creed or political party.

According to him, our approach will not focus on the past but create a system to make corruption difficult.

He said the judiciary would be allowed to do its job and that corrupt persons would not go free.

The candidate said that to ensure sufficient power supply, his administration would disintegrate the national grid.

According to him, this boils down to restructuring, when this is done, things will change and price of items will reduce.

Moghalu said his administration would focus on industrial areas and renewable energy and that about 50 per cent of power will be sourced from renewable energy.

On insecurity, Moghalu said if elected, he would change the leadership of security agencies and intelligence gathering units.

He said appointment of heads of security agencies would not be based on sentiment but on competence and professionalism.

Moghalu said that when elected as president, he would put mechanism in place to address desertification which would stem farmer/herders’clashes.