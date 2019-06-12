‘I wont disappoint’ – Nnachi, Ebonyi South Senator

The Senator representing Ebonyi South in the 9th National Assembly, Dr. Michael Nnachi has assured the people of his constituency that he will not let them down.

Speaking at a reception to celebrate his inauguration as Senator, Nnachi told his constituents who were present that the only way he could thank them was by not letting them down.

He said that he was still surprised at the massive support he got before, during and after the elections, adding that he was still overwhelmed with joy.

“I must confess that I never knew people love me this much. Those in attendance here are not just the people of Ebonyi South, but the entire Ebonyi state as evidenced by the presence of the deputy governor of our state and other stakeholders from the three senatorial zones of the state.

“My brothers and sisters from Ebonyi South, I shall not let you people down. But lets also not forget that the main principal function of a lawmaker is lawmaking and not infrastructure.

“You will see quality laws from me that will come better than physical infrastructure. I can assure you all that I will never sleep. I will continue to work and work until the people of Ebonyi South enjoy the full dividends of democracy.

“I will also through my constituency projects provide those basic needs of life that will improve the well being of our people.

“Also, as part of my policy of inclusiveness, I will be doing massive consultations. I will run to the governor, the deputy governor and stakeholders of Ebonyi South for advice when the need arises,” he said.

He promised that he would form a caucus of stakeholders whom he would meet with on a quarterly basis to discuss how to move the senatorial zone forward.

On his part, the deputy governor of the state Dr. Eric Kelechi Igwe who represented the governor at the event pledged the support and cooperation of governor David Umahi to senator Nnachi in his quest to provide quality representation for the people of Ebonyi South.

Present at the event include PDP Chairman of Ebonyi state, former national assembly members from Ebonyi state, party chieftains, sons and daughters of Ebonyi state and well wishers.