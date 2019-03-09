Enugu : INEC lauds media, residents for support

By Stanley Nwanosike

Dr Emeka Ononamadu, the INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Enugu, says the media and residents of the state have contributed tremendously to the success of the governorship and state House of Assembly elections.

Ononamadu said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Saturday.

He said that the media dispelled rumours meant to discourage residents from voting.

According to the REC, the media availed INEC their platforms for direct communication to the people on issues concerning the elections.

“We thank the media tremendously for their immense help to INEC today as always. You have been so helpful in ensuring mobilisation of our people in large number to vote today.

“Once more, I will thank the good people of the state, the electorate, for their large turnout and peaceful conduct throughout the election period in the state.

“The commission also lauds various religious and community leaders for their support so far,’’he said.

Ononamadu said that counting of votes was ongoing in most polling units and thereafter, the collation at the Registration Area Centres (RACs) would commence.

“After then, the collation at the state assembly and local government level will come and finally, collation at the state Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) headquarters,’’ said. (NAN)