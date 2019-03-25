INEC resumes collation of Bauchi governorship poll result

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), says it has resumed the collation of the Bauchi Governorship Election results, for the Tafawa Balewa Local Government Area(LGA) which was earlier suspended.

INEC on Monday, in a notice posted on its twitter hand media handle, @inecnigeria, said that the process would be completed on Monday.

The notice read: “Following the striking out of the case instituted by the APC and its candidate Mohammed Abubakar against INEC and the order of injunction stopping the process, and collation of the Bauchi Governorship Election results, for the Tafawa Balewa LGA by INEC, has commenced.

” The suspended process will be concluded today with the state collation and declaration of result of the election.”

The Federal High Court in Abuja, on Monday, gave INEC the leeway to continue and conclude the collation of the results of the March 9, Governorship election in the Tafawa Balewa LGA of Bauchi State.

Delivering judgment, Justice Inyang Ekwo set aside his earlier order of March 19, 2019, which stopped the collation of the results.

After declining jurisdiction to hear the substantive case, the judge ruled in his judgment on Monday, that “the defendant, INEC, should be allowed to continue its constitutional duty”.

“There is no legal impediment before the defendant to go on with the decision of the defendant,to execute its decision in its press release,” the judge ruled.

The ex parte order was given, following an application filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Gov. Mohammed Abubakar, of Bauchi state.

The governorship election is keenly between incumbent Abubakar of the APC and former minister, Bala Mohammed of the Peoples Democratic Party.(NAN)