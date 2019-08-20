INEC server: No cause for alarm over Supreme Court ruling – Atiku

By Ebere Agozie

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says there is no cause for alarm over the Supreme Court’s ruling dismissing his claims to inspect INEC server.

Atiku, who addressed a news conference through his lead counsel, Eyitayo Jegede SAN, after Tuesday’s proceedings, said that the decision was anticipated and that proactive action had been taken during the hearing of the petition.

“There is no cause for alarm in the decision of the apex court as it relates to our petition at the tribunal.

“The issue of server was aimed at establishing that the election was rigged during the collation of results and this was thoroughly addressed through witnesses and documents tendered and admitted during the presentation of the petition.”

He expressed optimism that the tribunal would do justice at the end of the day.

Atiku had approached the Supreme Court praying for an order to set aside the decision of the tribunal which refused to compel INEC to allow him access to the central server allegedly used in the conduct of the presidential poll. (NAN)