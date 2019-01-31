Jimi Agbaje promises equal opportunities for Lagosians

By Bolaji Buhari

The Governorship Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), Mr Jimi Agbaje, on Thursday promised to give all residents equal opportunities in the state if elected.

Agbaje made the promise while addressing party faithful in Iba area of the state.

The PDP candidate said his policies and programmes would favour all residents of the state, both natives and non-indigenes.

Agbaje said the state thrived on its diversity and cosmopolitan nature, adding that non-indigenes and their hosts had contributed immensely to the economic growth of the state.

He said his government would make Lagos a place for everyone to live, work and realise their dreams.

“We are going to make Lagos home for every one. We are going create equal opportunities for all Lagosians irrespective of whether they are natives or non-indigenes.

“In Ojo, I see Yorubas, the Igbos, Arewas, South South living peacefully and happily together, making their contributions to the economy.

“That is the kind of thing we are going to have under my government. We are not going to chase anybody away.

“The state has thrived on its diversity and contributions from natives and non-indigenes, so, if you chase people away, development would be affected,” he said.

Agbaje said that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state had not done much to meet the yearnings of residents.

He claimed that basic services like health and education could be better in most parts of the state, as well as infrastructure.

The PDP candidate said he was on a mission to rescue the state from what he called long years of bondage.

Agbaje said the time of APC government n Lagos was up, adding that he would defeat the ruling party’s candidate, Mr Babajide Sanwoolu, overwhelmingly in the March 2 election.

The PDP candidate said that the promise of “Change” of the Muhammadu Buhari-led APC government had not manifested in any way in the lives of Nigerians.

Agbaje said citizens could rely on the PDP Presidential Candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, to meet their expectations.

He, therefore, urged residents to vote Atiku, himself and all the party candidates for a better state and country.

Agbaje said tolerance in politics was imperative for the growth of democracy.

He alleged that his campaign billboards and vehicles were being vandalised by people for political reasons.

The candidate also claimed that he was denied the use of a hall for a rally in the area for political reasons and he quickly had to make a last minute change to an open space for the rally to hold.

He said that such unfair actions were acts of desperation.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that a member of the House of Representatives, Mr Tajudeen Obasa (PDP-Ojo) and other candidates for state legislative seats in the area, later spoke in turns on the need for the people in the area to vote for them and the party. (NAN)