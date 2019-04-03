Juan Guaido stripped of parliamentary immunity

Venezuela’s opposition figure Juan Guaido has been stripped of his parliamentary immunity, in a move that paves the way for the government to arrest and prosecute him for declaring himself “interim president” of the country even though an elected government is in place.

The National Constituent Assembly voted unanimously on Tuesday to approve a measure that strips Guaido of his immunity and authorizes the Supreme Court to criminally prosecute him for proclaiming himself the leader of the country. Guaido also violated a travel ban and could be prosecuted for that violation as well.

“This formally authorizes the continuation of the trial (of Guaido),” said Constituent Assembly Chief Diosdado Cabello, referring to the measure. “Justice is necessary for the guarantee of peace.”

Guaido had parliamentary immunity as a member of the National Assembly, even though the opposition-held body was earlier dissolved. He plunged the country into political turmoil in January, when he suddenly declared himself “interim president,” rejecting the outcome of the May 2018 election, which Maduro won. He has been accusing Maduro of “usurping power” and calling on him to step down.

The assembly revoked Guaido’s immunity a day after the Supreme Court called on the lawmakers to take action against him.