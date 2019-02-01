Kaduna sports writers, others get cars donation

By Stella Kabruk

Mr Ekene Abubakar Adams, the candidate of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) for Chikun/Kajuru Federal Constituency, has donated a brand new Sharon Bus to the Kaduna State chapter of the Sports Writers Association (SWAN).

Adams announced the donation while flagging off free transport scheme for the constituency in Kaduna.

He said the gesture was as a result of support he has been receiving from SWAN members in the state.

The APGA House of Representatives candidate also announced the donation of five brand new Peugeot 307 and 206 vehicles to other members of the constituency.

On the free transport scheme, Adams said it was to ease movement of less privileged people in the constituency including students.

In his response, Kaduna SWAN Chairman, Mr Isaiah Benjamin, said that the association would forever remain grateful for the unexpected gesture.

“This is a big one for Kaduna SWAN. For long we have been trying to get a bus.

“We have appealed to several sources but we were only promised by some while others did not even consider our request.

“What is most impressive is that we are now getting a bus from someone who is not yet in power,” he said.

Benjamin thanked the APGA candidate and prayed for his success in the forthcoming election.

One of the beneficiaries MC Ango said: “Today I have been given a brand new 306 vehicle, I never dreamed of this, but it has happened.”

He pledged to work for the victory of Adams in the Feb. 16 election.

