Kogi APC governorship primaries transparent – Rep. Halims

By EricJames Ochigbo.

A member of the House of Representatives, Mr Abdulahi Halims (APC-Kogi) has expressed satisfaction with the governorship primaries of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kogi which produced Gov. Yahaya Bello as the party’s standard bearer.

In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abuja, Halims said that the process of the primary election was fair and transparent.

The lawmaker said that the election was very peaceful and that all the participants, including those who lost, were happy with the outcome of the exercise.

“It was very peaceful and everybody was happy. Even those who lost at the election were also happy because the process was transparent,” he said.

Contrary to the opinions of a section of the people of the state, Halims said that Bello had performed very well in the last four years.

The lawmaker said that in terms of good governance, security, empowerment and social infrastructure, the governor performed very well.

He said that Bello, had of recent, paid all the outstanding salaries of workers in the state.

Halims said that in any situation, there must be some dissenting voices because the system was not seamless.

He, however, advised the governor to improve on his present achievements when elected governor for the second term.

The legislator specifically urged Bello to do more in employment, infrastructural development and security. (NAN)