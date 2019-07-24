Ministerial Nominee: Onyeizu congratulates Uche Ogah

By Edith Ike-Eboh

A former Senatorial Aspirant on the platform of All Progressive Congress (APC) in the last general election in Abia State, Mr Chinedu Onyeizu, has congratulated Dr Uche Ogah, on his nomination as a member of the incoming federal cabinet.

Onyeizu disclosed this in statement issued in Abuja, on Wednesday.

Ogah, a former governorship candidate in the last gubernatorial election in the state was among the 43 ministerial nominees by President Muhammadu Buhari

He said that Ogah’s nomination was well deserved given his profound antecedents and his immense contributions in the socio-political and economic development of the country.

‘’With his Masters Energy Group, Dr Ogah touched many lives positively through employment and mentoring of the youth and the vulnerable group.

“He is a role model to the youths of this country because through diligence, courage, and commitment to set goals, he achieved tremendous accomplishments at a much younger age,’’ he said

Onyeizu, the youngest senatorial contender in the country who aspired to represent Abia South Senatorial zone in the last general election described Ogah as an industrialist of repute

He added that he was a philanthropist who possessed the requisite experience and track-record of innovativeness that he could bring to bear on any portfolio assigned to him.

He expressed appreciation to Mr President for honouring the young people of Nigeria with the nomination of Ogah and assured him that the youngest ministerial nominee would deliver on his national assignment.