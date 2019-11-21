NGF advises NASS on Hate Speech Bill

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has advised the National Assembly to hold public hearing on the hate speech bill to ensure the views of Nigerians were captured in the passage of the bill.

NGF Vice Chairman and Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal gave the advice while fielding questions from newsmen at the end of the forum meeting held on Wednesday night in Abuja.

He advised the federal lawmakers to respect the views of Nigerians on the bill.

“I am not sure I have heard any governor come out to say he is in support of death penalty for hate speech. “I believe the National Assembly should hold a public hearing on that bill, so that due process of lawmaking is followed, so that the views of Nigerians not just the governors will be well captured on that bill. “They should respect the views of Nigerians in whatever may be the direction of debate and the eventual passage or otherwise of that bill,” Tambuwal said.