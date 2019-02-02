Nigeria’s treasury safe with Buhari: General Bajowa

Retired Major-Gen. Olu Bajowa, on Saturday, said Nigeria’s treasury is safe with President Muhammadu Buhari if re -elected for a second term in the Feb. 16 poll.

Bajowa made the remarks in his country home at Igbotako in Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State while speaking at a stakeholders’ meeting of the Legacy Forum group.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the group was established to encourage youth participation in politics, advocate democracy advancement and promote good governance.

NAN also reports that the meeting was called by the group to endorse Buhari for re-election and mobilise members and other Nigerians to support him for another term.

The retired General said that it would be inimical if the country is left in the hands of corrupt leaders and those vying to siphon the treasury

Bajowa, who is the Convener and Chairman of the group, said the president had, in the last four years, laid the right foundation for sustainable development in the country.

The group’s chairman said that Buhari is a very honest and straightforward man, and remains the most incorruptible leader ever in the country.

He added that the group was impressed with the way Buhari/Osinbajo administration had fought corruption fiercely and sincerely, saying their re-election would bring overwhelming succour to the polity.

According to him, looting and plundering of the country’s resources was no more attractive because Buhari does not tolerate it.

He said that none of the candidates has the moral pedigree of Buhari and his deputy, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo.

According to him, Buhari’s administration has done a lot to reposition the country and put it on the path of progress.

Bajowa urged Nigerians to re-elect Buhari in the February poll to move the country to the next level.

The retired general dismissed utterances and actions of some highly placed individuals discrediting Buhari and his government.

He urged Nigerians not to pay attention to them, describing them as “unpatriotic Nigerians only out for their selfish interests and not that of the nation.”

“It is quite unfortunate that certain highly placed individuals whom the nation should naturally look up to for direction have disappointed us.”

He said with Buhari’s achievements so far, he has no doubt that he is the best man to further move the country forward.

The group chairman noted that it was on the basis of what he called the president excellent performance that he was personally supporting him and Legacy Forum was endorsing him for another term.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has done excellently well in just three and a half years. He has instilled accountability into governance, with never-known zeal.

“He has done so with utmost sense of commitment and sincerity. He has also embarked on unprecedented construction of infrastructural facilities to support SMEs.

” He also introduced N-Power to address unemployment and promote youth empowerment and also implemented agricultural programmes to improve food security.

“He also improved security in the North East by repossessing some of the territories hitherto controlled by Boko Haram.

“It is based on all these achievements and more that the Legacy Forum, of which I am Chairman, is endorsing Buhari for another term.”

Bajowa said he had known Buhari when he was Chairman of the Petroleum Trust Fund (PTF) under Abacha and he has always demonstrated a high level of integrity.

He explained that the group had studied the manifestoes of all the candidates and their parties and none was promising enough to drive the vision of a better Nigeria than that of Buhari’s All Progressives Congress (APC).

The chairman, therefore, tasked members of Legacy Forum across the country to go all out and mobilise support for the Buhari/Osinbajo ticket.