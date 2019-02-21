Nip candidate steps down for Atiku

The national chairman and presidential candidate of the National Interest Party, Ms. Eunice Atuejide has stepped down for the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party,

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, barely four days to the rescheduled elections.

According to her, Atiku would form a government that would include the best Nigerians from every corner of thecountry.

Atuejide, in a statement in Abuja, gave reasons why she was stepping down for Atiku, adding that when she set out to contest the presidency in 2016, she promised to always put Nigeria first.

She said, “I believe strongly that a Nigeria led by Alhaji Atiku Abubakar will drastically reduce the suffering we have all endured under the President Buhari-led maladministration.

“I believe there will be respect for human life, less nepotism, tribalism, religious fanaticism, insensitivity and outright disregard for the wishes of the Nigerian people. I strongly believe more competent Nigerians will be brought together from different places of origin, religions and creed to form the Alhaji Atiku Abubakar-led government.

“I believe he would select the government to include the best Nigerians from every corner of the country.

“I make bold to state unequivocally that I stand with Atiku under the PDP this time. I cannot defend the PDP for giving us bad leadership from 1999 to 2015, yet I cannot help but blame the APC for doing a much worse job from 2015 to 2019.”

Sourcehttps://punchng.com/nip-candidate-withdraws-from-race-backs-atiku/