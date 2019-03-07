No court sacked me, i am still in C’River Guber race – Gov. Ayade

By George Odok

Gov. Ben Ayade of Cross River says reports that an Appeal Court has sacked him as the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) , is the handiwork of his political opponents who have been “dazed by the reality that his re-election bid was a fait acompli”

Mr Christian Ita, the Chief Press Secretary to Ayade, in a statement on Thursday in Calabar, described as fake news, reports trending on social media claiming the governor has been sacked by Appeal Court in Lagos as PDP flag bearer in the Saturda election.

Ita, in the statement, said there was no such pending matter in the Appeal Court.

He maintained that the case instituted in a Federal High Court in Abuja by Mr Emmanuel Ibeshi ,was discontinued when he filed a legitimate notice of discontinuance and as such never went on appeal.

He therefore, urged members of the public and the governor’s teeming supporters to disregard the fake report.