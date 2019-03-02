NYCN advises APC to zone Senate presidency to S/East

The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has advised the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC), to zone Senate Presidency of 9th National Assembly to the South East.

The Deputy President of NYCN, Amb. Innocent Nduanya gave the advice in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

Nduanya also appealed to all the senators-elect to concede the zoning of the senate Presidency to the south eastern region of the country for the sake of equity, justice and fairness.

The youth leader said that the South East was now blessed with an elected APC senator in the Person of Orji Uzo Kalu, who was capable of handling the position.

According to Nduanya, Orji Kalu is highly experience, patriotic and respected nationwide and therefore deserve the position.

He said though Orji Kalu was a first time senator there was no section of the Nigeria constitution that forbid him from occupying the position of president of the senate.