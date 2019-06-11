NYCN congratulates Lawan on emergence as Senate President

The newly inaugurated Executive Council of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has congratulated the President of the 9th Senate, Senator Ahmed Lawan on his election.

The Council led by Comrade Abdullahi Almustapha Asuku also congratulated all members of the just inaugurated 9th National Assembly.

A statement signed by Awujoola Kehinde, National PRO, the NYCN urged the new legislature to ensure that it deepens democracy.

“We the Apex and Umbrella Youth Organisation in Nigeria, use this medium to formally congratulate all members of the Red and Green Chamber as they begin another four years (4) of legislative duties to initiate and pass bills that would represent the general interest of the citizenry and the nation at large.

“NYCN beseech the legislative arm of government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to help deepening democratic principles and values in the country and ensure its goods are enjoyed by the citizens at large.

“Looking to a more better and virile performance from the 9th National Assembly that would always be the opium of the people they represent at there various Senatorial districts and constituencies.

“Congratulations once again to all members of the 9th National Assembly(NASS) on your inauguration today 11th day of June, 2019,” it said.