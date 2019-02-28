Re-election: Oduah thanks constituents, pledges better representation, empowerment

…………Extends hand of fellowship to challengers

Senator Stella Oduah has expressed gratitude to her constituents for reelecting her in Saturday’s National Assembly election, promising that the second tenure would be better.

In a personal message to her constituents made available to newsmen, the senator who represents Anambra North in the National Assembly, commended her people for making teh choice very emphatic.

Oduah in the thank-you video, assured her constituents that she was very grateful for their support, stressing that she had been spurred to do even more with the vote of confidence.

“I hereby make this solemn promise before God and man and to you my brothers and sisters, to say that I will do far more than I have ever done in my first tenure during my second tenure.

“I must say that I feel very honoured and overwhelmed at the trust that you gave me by your emphatic statement at the poll on the 23rd of February.

“I use this opportunity to say that I do not take your trust for granted but I see it as an approval of the work that I have done and encouragement to do more.

While promising to consolidate her achievements for her constituents, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lawmaker pointed out that she would use her second term to tackle the menace of drug abuse ravaging the area.

She said that her pre-election tour of the constituency opened her eyes to the menace of drug abuse which was really affecting the youths in the communities that make up Anambra North.

“In the coming days, I would be setting up a think tank to look into the areas of drug dependency, abuse currently ravaging our land; and I must say that this is the issue that is very dear to my heart. We must save the young generation.

“I use the opportunity of my numerous campaign to stop and witness first hand the cancer that is damaging our youths and how we can curb all that.

“My dear people, my brothers and my sisters, your endorsement will spur me to do more, and I call on all well meaning members of this Anambra senatorial district to please join hands with me as we set out to give Anambara North another wonderful four years of purposeful representation”.

The former Aviation Minister called on those who lost to her at the just concluded election to join hands with her to improve the living standard of people in the senatorial district through quality representation.

According to her, her re-election for second tenure was proof of God’s love for her and her people.

“It is also pertinent to note that despite my strive in infrastructural development that has ensured that we have a well-constructed and rehabilitated countless roads, schools, police stations, boreholes, street lights etcetera, the one thing that really gets me excited is ameliorating the plight of the downtrodden in our midst.

“It is in this regard that I spent four years pursuing a vigorous programme that has seen an immeasurable number of widows being engaged in training and different programmes that has cumulated in giving them seed money to start businesses which they have been successful at.

“Also in this regard the youths drawn from different constituency making up our great district have equally benefited from countless economic development scheme designed to make them self-reliant and that is towards building community liaison officers that are and will be always on alert to draw my attention to anomalies when they begin,” she added.

Declaring the result on Monday in Onitsha, the Returning Officer, Prof. Hugh Maduka, said Oduah of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) polled 113,989 votes, while Mr Emmanuel Chinedu of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) garnered 59,937.

Others include: Mr Nelson Onubogu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) 11,995 votes; Mr Chinedu Ekwealor of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) 1,024 votes among others.