Ohaneze deceiving Buhari, Atiku, can’t influence Igbo voting – Moghalu

By Raphael Enwelu

Chief Kingsley Moghalu, presidential candidate of the Young People’s Party (YPP), says the endorsement of a particular candidate by Ohaneze Ndi Igbo is in vain.

Moghalu disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Wednesday in Awka.

The President General of the Igbo Socio-cultural group, John Nwodo, endorsed the Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

Nwodo said Atiku’s endorsement was for the sake of Peter Obi. However, the endorsement raised a lot of controversy within and outside the group.

Days after Atiku’s endorsement, the Secretary-General of the same group, Uche Okwukwu, endorsed the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), President Muhammadu Buhari.

Speaking during the interview, Moghalu insisted that the group or its leaders had to power to influence the voting pattern of the Igbos.

He said youths in South East are now wise to know who to vote for and not for Ohaneze to compel them on what to do.

“We in the South East now know that our elders in Ohaneze have been economical with the truth, they tell us what they want us to believe for reasons best known to them.

“This time around the youth in the region have decided to vote for candidates that appeal to them in terms of development plans for the country,” he said.

Moghalu said he has done much for Nigerians to deserve their votes in Feb. 23, poll.

“I did so much for the country while serving as the deputy governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

“I introduced POS services; the ATM card was also my initiative as well as Bank Verification Number (BVN) for identification of accounts.

“I did all these to make the economy vibrant, it is also my contribution towards making ease of doing business possible.

“If given the chance, I will do more for the country to enable it join the league of developed countries where youths will be proud to stay and earn their living,” he said.