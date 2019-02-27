Ondo: Akeredolu who lost state to PDP hails Buhari’s victory

Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State on Wednesday said President Muhammadu Buhari’s victory in the 2019 presidential election signified the acceptability of his leadership by a majority of Nigerian citizens.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Buhari won the 2019 Presidential election under the All Progressives Congress (APC) with 15,191,847 votes to beat Abubakar Atiku of the Peoples Democratic Party (Party) with 11, 262, 978.

However, Buhari lost Ondo state, whose governor is of the APC, to PDP’s Atiku Abubakar.

The remarks were made in a statement in Akure on Wednesday, by Segun Ajiboye, Chief Press Secretary to the Ondo State Governor.

According to the statement, Akeredolu joins millions of Nigerians to congratulate President Muhammadu Buhari on his re-election as president-elect of the Federal Republic of Nigeria for a second four-year tenure.

“The governor says the victory belongs to all Nigerians, irrespective of their ethnic and religious beliefs.

“He is optimistic that the next level promised Nigerian citizens by President Buhari will indeed take the country to unprecedented heights.

“Gov. Akeredolu hails all stakeholders, including local and international observers, security agencies, social commentators and members of the media, who in one way or the other played a role in ensuring the peaceful conduct of the election.

“He particularly commends the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), for conducting a free, fair and credible presidential election accepted by observers and the international community,” the statement said.