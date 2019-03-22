Osun: Secondus, Obi, CUPP congratulate Adeleke on victory at tribunal

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Uche Secondus, has congratulated the party’s Gubernatorial Candidate for Osun, Sen. Ademola Adeleke, for his victory at the election tribunal.

Secondus, in a statement issued by his Media Aide, Mr Ike Abonyi, said that the judiciary should be hailed for standing up for the truth by declaring Adeleke winner of the Sept. 22, 2018 governorship elections in Osun.

He said that the Osun Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, by its landmark ruling, had helped to restore hope to Nigerians that all stolen mandates shall be recovered and retuned intact to the rightful winners.

Secondus commended the Judges for putting truth and justice ahead of any other matter in carrying out their professional responsibilities.

Similarly, the Vice Presidential Candidate of the party in the Feb. 23 Presidential Election, Mr Peter Obi, hailed the tribunal for declaring Adeleke winner of the election.

Obi said he had always believed that the Judiciary would save Nigeria’s democracy.

“The ruling has shown that all hope is not lost about this country, as the judiciary continues to show really that it’s the last hope of the people,’’ Obi said.

In the same vein, the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) also described the judgment as victory for democracy and affirmation of the supremacy of the sanctity of the ballot.

CUPP, in a statement issued by its Spokesperson, Ikenga Ugochinyere, said that the tribunal had given hope to Nigerians.

“Today’s judgment has reinforced the hope of the opposition that there are still men and women on the bench who, even in the face of rampage to destroy the judiciary, can still stand firm and do the right thing.”

Ugochinyere congratulated Adeleke on his victory at the tribunal.

The Osun State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja on Friday declared Adeleke winner.

It upturned the Independent National Electoral Commission’s declaration of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Mr Gboyega Oyetola, as winner of the election.

The three-member panel said that the rerun election that held on Sept. 27, 2018, was illegal.

The tribunal said Adeleke won the election at the first ballot on Sept. 22 and the rerun that INEC carried out to reach a final conclusion a week later was illegal.

“The declaration of Oyetola is null and void,” the tribunal ruled in a majority decision with one member dissenting.

APC has said it would appeal the judgment.