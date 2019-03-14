Oyo: Obasanjo rallies support for Makinde

Olawale Jokotoye

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has called on the people of Oyo State to cooperate with Mr Seyi Makinde, the governor elect of the state.

A statement issued by Obasanjo’s Media Aide, Kehinde Akinyemi, said that the former president made the call when the Oyo State governor-elect visited him in Abeokuta on Thursday.

According to Obasanjo, the love and votes of the people of Oyo State have ensured the emergence of Makinde, adding that their continued support was necessary to make him succeed as a governor.

“He cannot do it alone and since you have supported him before and during the elections, you need to continue to be together to make him successful,” Obasanjo was was quoted as saying in the statement.

He urged Makinde to jettison the type of democracy that only targeted or benefited selfish interests of selected few.

“You have a onerous task ahead in improving the status of the capital of the old Western Region and you have to work to unite them all.

“You need to shun corruption, be transparent and embark on developmental projects which would be a delight to the people of Oyo State.

“You need to give them something new, positive and the type of governance which delivers dividend of democracy at their doorsteps,” Obasanjo said.

Earlier, Makinde said he was in Abeokuta to appreciate and seek wisdom from Obasanjo.

“The elder statesman has challenged me to improve on the state.

“There is lot to do and having been prayed for by Baba, we are going with vigour to turn the state around for good.

“I will be coming here from time to time to seek for further wisdom from him,” the statement quoted Makinde as saying.

According to the statement, Makinde’s visit was facilitated by Chief Olabode George, former Deputy chairman (South) of People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

The statement also said that Obasanjo had earlier on Thursday played host to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the PDP in the February 23 election. (NAN)