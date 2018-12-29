PDP raises alarm over planned nationwide `Operation Python Dance’

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Organisation, has raised the alarm over the planned nationwide military ‘Operation Python Dance’

It said the act is to legitimise the ploy of using the military to intimidate voters and rig the 2019 Presidential election.

The Director of Media and Publicity, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday.

He said investigation by the party showed that the plot is to use the military operation as a subterfuge to unleash heavy security presence to intimidate, harass and instil fear in voters in PDP strongholds across the country and pave the way for the allocation of fictitious votes to President Buhari and the APC.