PDP wins FCT Lifecamp polling unit of AMAC

By Glory Abuh-Adejoh

Candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won Saturday’s Chairmanship and Councillorship elections at the Efab Estate, Lifecamp Polling Unit 017 of Abuja Muncipal Area Council (AMAC).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that voting stopped in the seven polling points under Unit 017 at exactly 2:00pm.

The Presiding Officer, Mr Peter Onatade, announced that for chairmanship election, PDP scored 226 votes, defeating the All Progressives Congress (APC), which scored 111 votes, while the ANRP got 2, AD 1, PT 1, ANRP 1, APGA 7, with 13 invalid votes.

Onatade also announced that in the councillorship election, PDP got 211 votes, APC 108 votes, ADC 2, APGA 9, SDP 11, PPI 1, YPP 3, while 8 votes were invalid. (NAN)