People living with disabilities commend INEC’s preparedness

Persons living with disability seen at the Area 1 Primary School polling unit to cast their votes
By Perpetua Onuegbu

The Association of People Living with Disabilities on Saturday commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for considering its members in the ongoing Presidential and National Assembly Elections.

Mr Kula Magaji, Chairman of the association, Karu, gave the commendation after casting his vote at polling unit 004, Esu Palace, Nasarawa State.

Kula said INEC’s preparedness in most of the polling units had indicated its readiness to conduct free and fair elections.

The chairman said he was happy to see how the commission’s officials were treating members of the association, who queued to cast their votes.

“They have been kind and caring and have not treated us shabbily. We are happy about this development.”

He, however, urged the commission to be at the polling units as scheduled in the forthcoming polls, adding that the exercise started late in some polling stations.”

A members of the association, Mr Danjuma John, also commended the commission on its preparedness and urged other disable persons to patient while waiting for their turn.

Danjuma called on other electorates to be calm and avoid any act that could cause chaos.

