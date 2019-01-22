Pictures: Buhari, OBJ, Saraki, Others unite at Council of States

By Ifeanyi Nwoko

Nigerian Political gladiators on Tuesday, shelved their political leanings as well as their antagonism to attend and deliberate at the National Council of State Meeting.

The National Council of States is made up of: President, who is the Chairman; Vice-President, who is the Deputy Chairman; All former Presidents of the Federation and all former Heads of the Government of the Federation.

Other members of the council include: All former Chief Justices of Nigeria; President of the Senate; Speaker of the House of Representatives; All the Governors of the states of the Federation; and Attorney-General of the Federation.

The meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari was held at the Aso Rock Villa in Abuja.

Notable among the political heavyweights who were seen exchanging warm pleasantries were President Muhammadu Buhari and Former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Their warm exchange is coming barely few days after Obasanjo wrote yet another letter accusing Buhari and the APC of perfecting plans to rig the 2019 elections in favour of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Obasanjo’s letter didn’t go without strongly worded response from the Presidency and the APC. Obasanjo in one of the responses was said to be hunted by his past mistakes while another response prayed for the former president to ‘get well soon’.

Other political heavyweights present was President of the Senate Dr Bukola Saraki who is also the DG of the Campaign organisation of the major opposition candidate Atiku Abubakar.

Other notable Nigerians that were at the meeting included, Former interim President, Chief Ernest Shonekan and Former Head of State Alhaji Abdulsalam Abubakar.

Advise the President in the exercise of his powers with respect to the:- National population census and compilation, publication and keeping of records and other information concerning the same; Prerogative of mercy and Award of national honours.

The Council also advises the President on The Independent National Electoral Commission (including the appointment of members of that Commission); The National Judicial Council (including the appointment of the members, other than ex-officio members of that Council)and The National Population Commission (including the appointment of members of that Commission); and

The National Council of States equally advises the president whenever requested to do so on the maintenance of public order within the Federation or any part thereof and on such other matters as the President may direct.