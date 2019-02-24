Election : Police confirm 3 dead in Kogi

The police command in Kogi says three persons died during the presidential and national assembly elections in the state.

DSP William Aya, the command’s spokesman confirmed the death to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Lokoja.

He said that two persons were killed on election day while the third person, a police inspector, was killed in the eve of the election.

He said that the deaths were recorded in Ayingba, Dekina Local Government and Odolu, Igalamela Local Government all in Kogi East Senatorial district.

He also said that a policeman, identified as Inspector Mohammed Hammani was killed oaWwn the eve of the election at Okene while in company of an aide to the state governor.

He said that the situations in Okene, Ayingna and Odolu had been brought under control.

Aya described the situation in the state as calm and commended the residents and candidates for their peaceful conduct.

He also dismissed reports that some candidates in the election were prevented from the state on the eve of the elections, explaining that the stop and search carried out on the day was normal.(NAN)