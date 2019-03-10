Police parade 118 suspected political tugs in Imo

By Ikechukwu Iweajunwa

The Assistant Inspector General of Police Zone 9 Mr Wilson Inalegwu, has paraded 118 suspected political tugs arrested for various electoral offenses, in the March 9 governorship and State House of Assembly elections in Imo.

The AIG who paraded the suspect on Sunday in Owerri, said they were arrested at various locations for offenses ranging from ballot snatching, illegal procession of firearms and destruction of electoral materials.

He said others were arrested over impersonation, conspiracy and cultism.

The police also paraded some suspects arrested with police insignia at various pooling units.

Inalegwu said police had began investigation into the matter with a promise to unravel sponsors of the suspects.

“The police in conjunction with the military and other sister agencies arrested the suspects who planned to disrupt the elections.

“We will ensure that overzealous politicians do not have their way, while we will make every effort to get at them,” he said. (NAN)