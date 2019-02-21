Police ready for rescheduled polls – Commissioner

By Isaac Ukpoju

The Police Command in Nasarawa state on Thursday in Lafia, has reiterated readiness for the rescheduled Presidential and National Assembly elections in the state.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Bola Longe, disclosed this while addressing newsmen after monitoring the distribution of sensitive electoral materials in the state.

He also said that the police and other complementary security agencies were ready for the elections in the area.

Longe said that the distribution of the materials was monitored under tight security from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) office to the 13 local government areas of the state.

“At about 7.30 p.m on Wednesday Feb. 20, all the distribution was concluded as items and vehicles were escorted under tight security to the 13 local government INEC offices across the state.

“Let me assure the people of Nasarawa state that the sensitive materials at INEC offices are secured,” he said.

He, however, urged the electorate to turn out en masse, on Saturday, to perform their civic duty of casting their votes peaceful.

The commissioner assured them that the security agencies were prepared to tackle any form of criminality aimed to mar the electoral process in the area.