Polls result : Go to court, Ortom tells Akume

Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue has advised Sen. George Akume (APC-Benue North West) to challenge his loss at Saturday’s Senatorial poll in court.

Ortom, who handed down the advise on Thursday in Makurdi at a news conference, said the courts were properly constituted to handle such cases.

“Go to the court and seek redress. The tribunals are already there to address yours issues. That is what a normal person ought to have done.

“The people of Benue North West Senatorial District have retired Akume from the National Assembly. So, let him go back home. He had been in government for 20 years. All this while he was contesting with people and winning them but they took their defeat in good faith.

“Akume should rather be grateful to the people for giving him the opportunity to serve them for 20 years at a stretch,” he said.

He advised youths not to allow themselves to be used by politicians to advance their selfish interest.

“I also commend Benue residents for heeding to my call for a peaceful for election,” he said. (NAN)