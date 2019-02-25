Polls result : U.S. warns against violence

The United States Embassy in Nigeria has told candidates of Saturday’s elections to urge their supporters not to cause violence as results are being announced.

The US Ambassador to Nigeria, Stuart Symington, said this in a statement on Monday.

The ambassador said all candidates must abide by the peace accord they signed.

Symington called on political parties not to claim victory until the results were announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

The statement read in part, “We urge all candidates to honour the Peace Accord they signed. All should convince those who support them to refrain from using force or violence to interfere with INEC.

“No one should break the law by announcing results before INEC does, or break the peace by claiming victory before the results are final. Everyone has a common interest in showing patience as INEC collates and announces the election results.”

The envoy congratulated Nigerians for going out to vote en masse despite a few incidents of violence.

Symington condoled with the families of those who lost their lives in the violence.

He added, “I congratulate the tens of millions of Nigerians who stood patiently in long lines to vote this week and the hundreds of thousands who worked together with INEC to conduct the elections.

“As noted by many observer groups in their preliminary reports, this election was predominantly peaceful, and it was proof of the Nigerian people’s resolute commitment to choose their leaders. The peaceful achievement of millions was shadowed by the violence of a few. We extend our deepest sympathy to the families of those who lost their lives.”Punch