Saraki Did Not Congratulate APC Candidate, Says Aide

Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, Yusuph Olaniyonu, has dissociated the Saraki camp from a message being shared on WhatsApp which states that the PDP and Saraki have congratulated the APC and it’s candidates.

In the statement released on Monday, Olaniyonu further stated that the position of the Saraki camp will be communicated to the public later today.

“The public should disregard any fictitious statements being issued and shared on WhatsApp by the APC in Kwara. Our position on the election will be communicated later today.

“In the interim, the APC should stop issuing statements congratulating itself and ascribing it to our camp”, Olaniyonu stated.