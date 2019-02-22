Security beefed up at INEC offices ahead of election

By Stanley Nwanosike

Security agencies, on Friday, beefed up security at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Enugu State headquarters ahead of Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly elections.

A correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), who visited the INEC headquarters in Enugu, observed that a detachment of mobile policemen, about 30, had been deployed to INEC state headquarters in Enugu.

This also followed about 15 personnel of the Police Counter Terrorism Unit [CTU] at hand at the INEC headquarters in Enugu to shield the office against arson and other forms of terrorism.

There was also deployment of an Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) in front of the office with stern looking mobile policemen, who had barricade the road leading to the INEC headquarters in Enugu.

NAN also observed increased numbers of personnel of sister security agencies such as the Department of State Security as well as the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps.

Also, one lane of the Achi Street, Independence Layout, where INEC office is located has been barricaded against traffic making motorists to follow alternative routes.

Reacting, the state’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Ebere Amaraizu, told NAN that the increased number of security personnel in all INEC offices in the state would ensure adequate security for election materials and INEC staff.

“There is a need for additional security presence in the state most especially in all INEC offices both at the headquarters and council areas in the state.

“Police, working in synergy with other sister security agencies, will provide 24/7 protection to INEC offices, its personnel as well as election materials,’’ he said.

Amaraizu however, urged residents not to panic but to cooperate with security agencies to discharge their election duties effectively. (NAN)