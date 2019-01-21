Sen. Uba promises victory for Buhari in Anambra

The Anambra Coordinator, Buhari/Osinbajo Campaign Organization, Sen. Andy Ubah, has promised to mobilise total victory for President Muhammadu Buhari in the state.

Uba made the pledge at a meeting with the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in his Uga ward one, Aguata Local Government Area on Monday.

“There are a lot of things that the President is doing that the people do not know about, but what we are going to do is to take those good works to the rural people and ensure that they assimilate this.

“There are projects like the Zik’s Mausoleum that have been abandoned for several years, but now constructed by the Buhari administration.

“There is the Second Niger Bridge which is still ongoing and seriously too, and there is also the Enugu-Onitsha expressway.

“There are several more projects and our job is to tell the people about them and mobilise them to vote for President Buhari,” he said.

He said his reason for beginning his campaign in the ward was to fulfill the saying that “ charity begins at home”, assuring that he would use his position to mobilise voters from the state to vote for Buhari.

Uba, who is also seeking re-election to represent Anambra South Senatorial District at the Red Chambers, said Igbos had a lot to benefit from Buhari if they voted him.

According to him, Buhari was ready to support the South East to produce the Senate President in 2015, but could not find an APC ranking senator from the zone, leading to the position being clinched by another zone.

“If Igbos vote Buhari in the coming election, I am sure that the Senate Presidency would come from the South East, especially as the people are also ready to vote senators from the zone on the platform of APC.

“You need to have people who are ranking senators from the zone who can be made the Senate President.

“I am vying for a seat in the senate for the third time, and that among other things qualify me to be a ranking senator, who would be qualified to be a senate president.

“There are some people who are contesting for the senate against me, but cannot as little as read documents.

“To be a Senate president, you have to be a ranking senator, and you have to be in the senate for at least eight years and must have a number of bills you have sponsored.

“So Igbos must vote wisely in their choice of senators,” Uba said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Uba will contest the seat with his elder brother, Chris of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Ifeanyi Ubah of Young Progressives Party (YPP) and Mr Nicholas Ukachukwu of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).