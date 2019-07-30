Senate confirms all 43 nominees as ministers

By Kingsley Okoye

The Senate on Tuesday confirmed 43 nominees as ministers of the government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

President Muhammadu Buhari had on July 23 released the list of 43 nominees to senate for screening and confirmation as ministers.

Following the submission, the senate had on July 24 began the screening of the nominees to determine their suitability for the position.

The screening which lasted for five days came to an end on July 30.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that many of the nominees were asked to take bow, while few of them were subjected to questions.

NAN also reports that the “take a bow” syndrome that dominated the screening exercise was the tradition of the senate to excuse nominees who have had legislative background.

The senate also hinged the reason for asking female nominees to take a bow on the gender sensitive nature of the senate among other reasons.

Following a voice vote for the confirmation of the individual nominees, the senate at plenary confirmed the 43 nominees.

Those confirmed are: Dr Uchechukwu Ogah (Abia), Muhammad Bello (Adamawa), Sen. Godswill Akpabio (Akwa Ibom), Dr Chris Ngige (Anambra), Sharon Ikeazu (Anambra), Adamu Adamu (Bauchi), Amb. Mariam Katagum (Bauchi), Timipre Silva (Bayelsa), Sen. George Akume (Benue), Mustapha Baba-Shehuri (Borno), Goddy Jedi-Agba (Cross River).

Others are Festus Keyamo (Delta), Ogbonnaya Onu (Ebonyi), Dr Osagie Ehanire (Edo), Clement Agba (Edo), Richard Adebayo (Ekiti), Geofery Oyeanma (Enugu), Dr Ali Isa-Pantami (Gombe), Emeka Nwajuba (Imo), Sulaiman Adamu (Jigawa), Zainab Ahmed (Kaduna), Dr Mohammed Mahmoud (Kaduna), Sabo Nanono (Kano), Maj.-Gen. Bashir Magashi (Kano).

Also confirmed are Hadi Sirika (Katsina), Abubakar Malami (Kebbi), Ramatu Tijani (Kogi), Lai Mohammed (Kwara), Gbemisola Saraki (Kwara), Babatunde Fashola (Lagos), Sen. Adeleke Mamora (Lagos), Mohammed Abdullahi (Nasarawa), Amb. Zubairu Dada (Niger), Olamilekan Adegbiti (Ogun), Sen. Tayo Alasoadura (Ondo), Rauf Aregbesola (Osun), Sunday Dare (Oyo).

Others are Pauline Tallen (Plateau), Rotimi Amaechi (Rivers), Mohammed Dingwadi (Sokoto), Saleh Mamman (Taraba), Abubakar Aliyu (Yobe) and Sadiya Faruk (Zamfara).

Speaking on the confirmation, President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan, said the senators demonstrated patriotism throughout the screening exercise.

He said the attitude of the senators was a demonstration that they are ready to work for the good of Nigerians.

He urged the confirmed ministers to be ready to work with the Senate for the good of Nigerians, adding that the senate would be firm on its oversight responsibilities.

Lawan thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for selecting experienced Nigerians as ministers.

He also thanked his colleagues for their commitment and loyalty all through the screening, saying that the Senate hopes to face the 2020 budget when it resumed from recess in September.

“We hope that the budget will be ready in September or October and we are ready to pass the budget by December.”

He said the Senate was committed towards returning the nation budget cycle to the January to December cycle.