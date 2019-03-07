Leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the South-South geo-political zones of Nigeria, have demanded that the 9th Senate President of Nigeria come from their zone.

The leaders of Nigeria’s oil region made their demand known in a congratulatory message to President Muhammadu Buhari on his victory in the February 23 presidential election.

APC vice-chairman South-South, Ntufam Etta, who signed a statement containing the demand, gave reasons the zone deserves the position.

“Our zone has and will continue to play pivotal roles in order to help our dear country achieve and realise all its potential.

“The leadership of our great party in the zone has done extreme hard work towards stabilising the polity to ensure that business thrives in the region, and also informing our youths that development can only thrive in an atmosphere of peace.

“We appreciate all the leaders of the zone and we are grateful that our youths have reciprocated the good gesture of Mr President by embracing peace as a panacea for continuous development of our region in particular, and the country in general. Gone are the days when youths’ restiveness will impede development.

“We recall that when our son, Senator Joseph Wayas, held sway as Senate President, he did our zone and the country very proud. During his tenure, we saw a harmonious working relationship between the executive, legislature and the judiciary; and the benefit at this was for all Nigerians.

Therefore, a Senate President from the South- South zone will stabilise the polity, focus on its statutory role of making laws. Furthermore, a Senate President from the region will avoid unnecessary clashes with the executive as has been witnessed in the recent past,” Etta said.

Source :https://www.ripplesnigeria.com/south-south-demands-senate-president-position-gives-reasons/