Tambuwal urges NASS to pass Legion Establishment Bill

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto state has called on the National Assembly to hasten the process of passing the bill for the amendment of the Nigeria Legion Establishment Act.

Tambuwal disclosed this in a statement signed by his media aide Malam Bello Muhammad, in Abuja, on Wednesday

The Bill is aimed at improving the welfare and well-being of the families of the fallen heroes, retired military personnel as well as injured military personnel.

Tambuwal who spoke at this year’s commemoration of the 2020 Armed Forces Remembrance Day in Sokoto, said the passing of the bill would provide opportunity to cater for the welfare of the children of fallen heroes and their widows.

He said: “one of the best ways to honour Nigeria’s fallen heroes is to take care of the loved ones they left behind.

Tambuwal appealed to the National Assembly “to do whatever it takes to expeditiously pass the bill so that there could be an improvement in the welfare and well-being of our retirees and members of the families of the fallen heroes.”

He commended the armed forces for their sacrifices in helping to secure and keep the nation as one indivisible entity.

Gov. Tambuwal solicited for more support to the children and wives of the fallen heroes that paid the supreme prices for the unity and peace of Nigeria.

The 2020 Armed Forces Remembrance Day which took place at the Maigero Theatre Complex in Sokoto, featured a medical outreach organised by the armed forces, a parade and laying of wreaths in honour of the fallen soldiers.