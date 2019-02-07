Tor Tiv urges Nigerians to vote visitionary leaders

By Nicholas Dechi

The Tor Tiv, Prof. James Ayatse has urged the electorate to elect leaders with sound education, exposure and experience needed to turn around things in the country.

This was contained in a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Media, Mr Freddie Adamgbe and made available to newsmen on Thursday in Makurdi.

Adambe said the Tor Tiv said this while receiving the presidential candidate of Grassroots Development Party of Nigeria (GDPN) Dr David Akhimien at his palace in Gboko, headquartres of Gboko Local Government Area (LGA) of Benue.

The Tor Tiv who is also the chairman of the state Council of Traditional Rulers, noted that Nigeria needed a change from the old to the new method of doing things.

“Even God uses different approaches to address issues,” he said.

He further said that the world is in jet age and globalisation era as such Nigeria desires visionary leaders who could embrace new developments and approaches to push the country forward.

“Recycled leadership does not bring revolutionary changes but rather it will continue to retard development,” he said.

He urged the presidential candidate to provide the leadership the country yearned for if given the mandate.

The Tor Tiv assured him of his support and blessings, saying that leadership is ordained by God who chose whom to elevate at any time.

The presidential candidate informed the Tor Tiv that he was seeking to be the president to enable him bring about the needed change which only visionary leaders could provide.

He submitted that his party is out to sensitise Nigerians on the need to vote for credible options which the GDPN represents.(NAN)