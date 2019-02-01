Tuface, MI, Chidinma release song against vote-buying

By Joshua Olomu

Ace Nigerian singers Tuface Idibia,MI Abaga and Chidinma Ekile have lend their voices against vote-buying during the 2019 general elections, as they jointly released a single hit ‘Not For Sale’.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Teni D, Waje,Umar Shareef and Cobhams Asuguo also featured in the advocacy collaboration.

The song was directed by Bobby Hai,shot and edited by Paul Gambit and produced by Cobhams Asuquo.

‘Not for Sale’ lyrics entreat Nigerians not to sell their votes “because the power to change the nation for the better is in everyone of us.”

It also encourages a non-violent electoral process by all stakeholders, especially the electorate as they come out to exercise their franchise.

NAN reports that Tuface, the ‘African Queen’ crooner, has over the years championed advocacy for better society through his songs.

In 2015, he campaigned extensively for a free,fair and peaceful polls with a song ‘Vote Not Fight’.

He had also released songs such as ‘For Instance’, and ‘E be like say’, all advocating for good political leadership and better society.