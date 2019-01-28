Umeh promises to sustain fight for Igbo interest, if re-elected

By Peter Okolie

Sen. Victor Umeh, the candidate of the Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) for Anambra Central Senatorial District, says he will sustain his fight for the wellbeing of his people and overall development of Igbo land in the Senate, if re-elected.

Umeh made the promise at a campaign for his re-election in Nkpor, Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra on Monday.

He said he had made his stand known, adding that his appearance and ideologies had been defined to show that he came to the National Assembly to pursue issues concerning Ndigbo at home and in Diaspora.

He said: “Whenever they see me in my tall red cap, they know I am a proud Igbo man. Therefore, they cannot denigrate or relegate my people in my presence.

“Whenever issues concerning Igbos are discussed, I always tried my best to ensure that the interest of my people is fully represented,” he said.

According to him, in the Senate there are people from other parts of the country, but I went there too as a senator of Igbo constituency and Nigerian.

The lawmaker said he had within the past 11 months put up quality arguments when bills and motions brought on the floor did not accommodate the interest of the Igbos.

“Today, they call me voice of the South-East and South-South in the Senate because I make them understand that unequal distribution of nation’s wealth and appointments are the reasons some people are agitating to be on their own.

“I have come to let you know that the work in the Senate is not an easy task. It is a job for the bold and courageous which I represent.

“If I stand re-elected by Feb. 16, I assure you that you will continue to hear my voice on important national issues, especially the ones affecting Ndigbo.

“I will continue to make sure that everything that belongs to my people is brought to them without losing any,” Umeh said.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the APGA candidate, who had earlier toured Uke and Umuoji communities, handed out N50, 000 each to 21 women in the area to support their businesses.