Update : 7 ex-governors, 7 senators make Buhari’s list

By Julius Toba-Jegede

Seven former governors and seven ex-senators are among the 43 ministerial nominees whose names were sent to the Senate for screening and confirmation on Tuesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the seven former governors are Rauf Aregbesola (Osun), Niyi Adebayo (Ekiti), George Akume (Benue), Rotimi Amaechi (Rivers), Godswill Akpabio (Akwa Ibom), Timipre Sylva (Bayelsa) and Babatunde Fashola (Lagos).

However, the ex-governors are not likely to enjoy same privileges with former lawmakers during the screening exercise.

In the tradition of the Senate, the seven former lawmakers will be asked to take a bow and avoid all the questions and answers that normally characterise the exercise as a mark of respect.

The senators, who will enjoy the privilege and take a bow before members of the 9th Assembly are

Sen. Gbemisola Saraki (Kwara) who was in the Senate between 2007 and 2011; while Sen.

Olorunnibe Mamora (Lagos) was in the Senate between 2003 and 2011.

Also, Sen. Hadi Sirika (Katsina) was in the Senate at the inception of 2015 before he became Minister of Aviation.

Sen. Tayo Alasoadura (Ondo) was in the Senate between 2015 and 2019, while Sen. Godswill Akpabio (Akwa Ibom) was in the Senate from 2015 to 2019.

In the same category are Sen. Chris Ngige (Anambra) who was in the Senate between 2011 and 2015, while Sen. George Akume was a member of the Senate between 2007 and 2015.

Similarly, a current member of the House of Representatives on the platform of Accord Party (AP), Rep. Emeka Nwajiuba (Imo), made the list and he is expected to be treated like the former senators.

Nwajuiba, who was also in the lower chamber of the National Assembly between 1999 and 2003, represented Ehimembano/Ihitteuboma/Obowo/Okigwe South Federal Constituency of Imo.

NAN also confirms that the screening will commence on Wednesday in alphabetical order starting with Abia and ending with Zamfara. (NAN)