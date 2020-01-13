Video: Ganduje, Emir of Kano unites

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Monday brought Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano and the Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II together when he visited the palace of the Emir.

Osinbajo, who was in Kano State on a one-day working visit was described by Ganduje as a “son of the soil”.

The Vice President was to commission a number of laudable road projects that were completed by the governor. He also laid the foundation stone for the first state-owned Cancer Centre in Nigeria.

On arriving Kano, the Vice President was received by the Governor and other senior members of the Kano State Government.

He then commissioned the interchange connecting Kano to Katsina state. The interchange will solve the problem of traffic jam in the area.

Osinbajo then went on to commission the 2km long Aminu Dantata flyover which cuts across one of the biggest markets in Africa – the Sabon Gari market.

He also laid the foundation of the Shahuci flyover, underpass and tunnel linking the Murtala Mohammed Hospital main building to the Emergency building located in the old Kano city with a 100 years old primary school.

The Vice President then proceeded to the palace of the Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II where he was treated to a rapturous welcome by residents of Kano.

He was accompanied by the governor, whom many media reports had claimed to have fallen out with the emir. “This is an act of God to have Emir of Kano and Governor Ganduje under the same roof, especially in the palace,” said Abdullahi Sani, a resident of Kano.

Shortly after they were received by the Emir, Governor Ganduje declared that the Vice President was a “son of the soil” to the delight of everyone in the palace.

The Emir also showered praises on the Vice President noting that he always visited the palace whenever he was in the state of Kano.

