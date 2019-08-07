Video: Lawmakers disgrace colleague for entering chambers with baby

It was a moment of disgrace and humiliation on Wednesday as Kenyan lawmaker, Zulekha Hassan was ordered out of the National Assembly for disrupting a parliamentary session.

The legislator was ordered out of the Kenyan House of Representatives after she walked in with a baby.

Speaker of the National Assembly Hon. Chris Omulele, MP Luanda termed the move as unprecedented.

The Kwale Woman Rep said she had an emergency that’s why she came to parliament with the baby and suggested that a mother’s room be put in place to curb such situations.

“I have tried really hard not to come with the baby, but today I had an emergency; what was I supposed to do?

“If there was a room, a crech or a nursery room, I’d be able to then put my baby,” said Zulekha.

She continued: “Today, I had an emergency, what was I supposed to do? Miss parliament? That’s why I just came with her.

“I knew I would be staying here just for a while and later when my situation is better, I would go. But if there was a room or a creche or nursery, I would then be able to put my baby there.”