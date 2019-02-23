Voters throng Atiku’s polling unit to witness votes counting

By Yakubu Uba

Voting has ended in many polling units in Yola town of Adamawa, just as voters from other polling units thronged the polling  unit of  PDP Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, to witness the counting of votes.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that voters were curious and want to know the outcome of the election at Ajiya polling unit 02 of Gwadabawa Ward in Yola North Local Government Area, where Abubakar cast his vote.

Some of the voters had gone home after voting, but returned to the polling unit to witness the counting at the unit.

Two of the voters who spoke to NAN, Buba Musa, a PDP supporter, and Grace Ishaku, an APC supporter, who voted in different units, said that like other eager citizens,  they came to Ajiya unit to see who would secure the majority votes among the two popular presidential candidates.

“I have interest in this unit and will like to see how Waziri of Adamawa (Atiku) performed,” Musa said.

