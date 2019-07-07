Why PDP governors are silent on suspension of Elumelu, others

Facts have emerged why some Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors are silent on the crisis rocking the party regarding the suspension of Hon. Ndudi Elumelu and six other members of the party in the House of Representatives.

The PDP’s National Working Committee had last week suspended Elumelu, Wole Oke, Lynda Ikpeazu, Anayo Edwin, Gideon Gwani, Toby Okechukwu and Adekoya Abdul-Majid over the controversy trailing the minority principal officers in the Green Chambers.

Our correspondent gathered that some PDP governors are not comfortable with the decision of their Rivers state colleague, Nyesome Wike, who they accused of trying to impose Hon. Kingsley Chinda from Rivers state as Minority Leader of the House.

A source close to a PDP governor said some of governors are of the view that since Rivers state has produced the National Chairman of the party, it is better for another state in the South South Region to produce the Reps Minority leader for the sake of equity and fairness.

The source further added that some of the Governors are not comfortable with overbearing of Governor Wike on the party recalling how Wike caused problem in the party when he single-handedly imposed Senator Ali Modu Sheriff as National Chairman of the party.

According to the source, some of the Governors are not comfortable with sole administrator approach of Governor Wike on affairs of the party.

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State has already sent a congratulatory message to Elumelu, saying: “The unity and progress of Nigeria are bigger than any personal, political or religious interests.

“I call on the leadership of the National Assembly to work for Nigeria instead of Nigeria working for them.”

A PDP lawmaker who pleaded anonymity also recalled how Wike threatened the party leadership on the venue of PDP Presidential Primary election in 2018 when some stakeholders were kicking against holding the event in Port Harcourt.

The lawmaker concluded that some stakeholders of the party are wondering when Governor Wike became the Alpha and Omega of the party adding that Wike was not bigger than the party.