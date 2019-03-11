Yobe: Observer group rates elections high, tasks INEC on logistics

An observer group of the International Peace Commission (IPC) deployed to Yobe state to monitor the Governorship and state house of assembly elections has rated the conduct in the state very high.

In a communique issued on Monday on conduct of the election, the group said it observed the process before, during and after the polls as fair.

According to the group which observed the elections in all three senatorial districts, said that the elections were generally peaceful.

“Generally the election was peaceful, free and fair, no evidence of vote buying, no harassment by security agents before, during and after the election.

“All security agents on election duties conducted themselves professionally, voters conducted themselves in orderly manner while agents of different political parties related with each other as families.

“There was basically high improvement in the conduct of 2019 Gubernatorial and State assembly election on the part of INEC compared to what we had in 2015 general elections

“We think INEC deserve some commendation even as there was no incident of ballot box snatching and multiple voting.

“We commend INEC, candidates, political parties and the people of Yobe state as a whole for this democratic milestone.

“Generally, the election was free, fair and credible,” the group said.

The group however urged the electoral body to improve on its logistics, training and prompt payment of ad-hoc staff and security operatives.

The IPC observer group specifically commended the people of the state, who despite the scare of Boko Haram, came out en mass, conducted themselves orderly and cast their votes.

The group hailed INEC for early arrival of materials, prompt accreditation, voting and counting at the polling units,