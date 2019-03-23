YPP calls for cancellation of NASS elections in Bayelsa

The Young Progressives Party, YPP has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC), to cancel the National Assembly elections held in Yenagoa/Polokuma Opokuma and Ekeremor/Sagbama Federal Constituencies of Bayelsa State.

The Part made the call in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary of the YPP, Mr Wale Martins Egbeola in Abuja.

He said the elections as conducted by INEC was a breach of the mandatory provisions of the Electoral Act, 2010, as amended.

He accused INEC of wrongfully excluding party’s symbol, In spite its clearance of the party to contest in the House of Representatives election in the aforementioned constituencies.

According to him, the wrongful exclusion made it impracticable for the party’s candidates and massive supporters to cast their votes.

This he added was a clear violation of section 44 of the Electoral Act, 2010 (as amended), which provided for the mandatory inclusion of the party symbol as adopted by competing political parties on the ballot papers.

Egbeola called for the conduct of fresh polls that would be all inclusive in the above constituencies in compliance with the Electoral Act, in particular, with ballot paper in which the party’s symbol and name will be clearly included .

“So as to allow its candidates, Mr Obesi Otasome Benjamin (Yenagoa/Polokuma Opokuma Federal Constituency) and Mr Fuludu Ebikpolade Vincent (Ekeremor/Sagbama Federal Constituency) the level playing ground to vote and be voted for.

“It is upon the strength of this brazen act of illegality that we call on INEC to immediately recall the Certificates Of Return issued erroneously to Mr Stephen Sinikiem Azaiki and Mr Agbedi Frederick Yeitiemone both of the People’s Democratic Party erroneously representing the good people of Yenagoa/Polokuma Opokuma and Ekeremor/Sagbama Federal Constituencies respectively.

“Conclusively, having already filed a petition at the National Election Tribunal in Bayelsa State, we hold it a duty to Nigerians to continue to hold the Independent National Electoral Commission accountable by ensuring the right thing is done, which in this case is simply complying with the provisions of the Electoral Act, 2010 (as amended).