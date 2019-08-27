12th African Games: Nigeria through to football finals

By Debo Oshundun

The Flying Eagles of Nigeria are through to the final of the football event of 2019 12th African Games in Rabat Morocco.

The Nigeria U-20 team defeated their Malian counterparts 5-4 on penalties after the game ended 0-0 at regulation and extra time.

The team draw Morocco 2-2 in their final group game to advance to the semi-finals of the competition which was keenly contested.

But both sides failed to convert numerous scoring chances, resulting in the penalty shootout.

Team Nigeria goalkeeper, Detan Ogundare put up a brilliant performance, saving saved four of the penalty kicks.

Nigeria will on Friday meet either Senegal or Burkina Faso in the final match for the gold medal of the Games.

The final match will take place at the Stade Boubker Ammar, Morocco.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Nigerian female team had earlier qualified for the final after the Faconlets defeated Algeria 3-0.

(NAN).