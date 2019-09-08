1699 athletes arrive Ilorin for youth games

By Olayinka Owolewa

A total of 1699 athletes made up of male and female from 11 states of the federation have arrived Ilorin for the 5th edition of National Youth Games (NYG), holding at the University of Ilorin sports complex.

A Deputy Director at the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development (FMYSD), Alhaji Ali Durotoye, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Ilorin.

He told NAN that other states were being expected before the end of the day, while some would arrive on Sunday for the games.

Delta State topped the list of states with the highest number, having 149 male and 151 female athletes, making a total of 300.

Lagos followed with 248 athletes made up of 125 male and 123 female; Anambra arrived with 93 male and 94 female making a 187-member contingent.

Edo state came with 85 male and 88 female athletes, Akwa Ibom state has 79 male and 69 female while Kano contingent has 115 male and 23 female athletes.

Kwara contingent made up 61 male and 71 female athletes are already settled into the hostels of the University of Ilorin, while Ekiti has 54 male and 60 female.

Oyo has 70 male and 42 female athletes while Abia and Kogi states came with least athletes 43 male and 47 female for Abia and Kogi with 24 male and 39 female.

The opening ceremony is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 10.(NAN)