Acting AFN President vows to unravel all past corrupt practices

By Clara Egbogota

Olamide George, Acting President, Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN), says a fact-finding committee will work diligently in line with the law to unravel all past corrupt practices in the federation.

George made this known on Thursday in Lagos.

He said in a statement that all the atrocities that bedeviled the federation in the past few years would be looked into.

According to him, there is need for the federation to rebuild its image and the confidence of athletes and officials by remaining committed to promoting its founding objectives.

“AFN is still a member of the National Sports Federation of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and will continue to act in line with the Code of Governance.

“The Athletics Federation of Nigeria Constitution in Article 6.13 states An Ordinary Congress is held every year as stipulated by the National Sports Federation Code of Governance.

“The AFN ordinary elective congress is held every four years in line with the Olympic circle subscribe to.

“The purported Awka, Anambra State Congress is illegal and of no effect.

“It contravenes Article 6.1.4 which states that convening of the Congress shall be sent to the Secretariat of each member association by the AFN Head Office.

“It should be done at least 60 days prior to the date of the Congress of the Constitution of Athletics Federation of Nigeria,” he said. (NAN)