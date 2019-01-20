American Collins ousts Kerber in Melbourne

World number two Angelique Kerber was sensationally bundled out of the Australian Open Sunday by American Danielle Collins, a woman playing the event for the first time.

It was the same day as Australian Ashleigh Barty muscled past Maria Sharapova to make the quarter-finals.

On a hot day on Margaret Court Arena, the German Wimbledon champion was left stunned by American Danielle Collins who humiliated her 6-0, 6-2 in under an hour.

Ranked 35 in the world, she is little known on the WTA Tour after playing much of her tennis in the US college system and was making her debut in the main draw at Melbourne Park. She had never won a Grand Slam match before this year.

“I may not have won a Grand Slam match before this but I tell you, it’s going to keep happening,” said 25-year-old Collins. “I better have many more of these.”

Collins said she held no fears about facing three-time Slam champion Kerber.

“I just go out fearless, just give it my all.”

Her reward is a last-eight clash with either fifth seed Sloane Stephens or Russia’s Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, who play later.